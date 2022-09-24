Hunter Renfroe went 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.
Rowdy Tellez had two hits, including a solo home run, and scored three times for the Brewers (82-70), who won their fourth straight game after entering the day two games back of the final wild-card spot in the National League.
Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (11-8) allowed two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked three.
Graham Ashcraft (5-4) allowed four runs and eight hits in four innings for Cincinnati (59-93). He struck out two with no walks.
Ashcraft benefited from ground-ball double plays in the second and third innings, but Renfroe crushed a full-count slider into the second deck with Tellez aboard to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead in the fourth.
Ashcraft got the second out of the inning, but Andrew McCutchen doubled, Luis Urias was hit by a pitch and Omar Narvaez and Tyrone Taylor delivered back-to-back RBI singles for a 4-1 lead.
Renfroe went deep with Tellez aboard again in the fifth to stretch the lead to 6-1.
Milwaukee tacked on three more runs in the seventh.
Willy Adames delivered an RBI double before Renfroe drove in his fifth run with a single and then scored on a single by Urias for a 9-1 lead.
Burnes faced his only trouble in the early innings after striking out the first two batters in the first.
Kyle Farmer walked after falling behind 1-2 and Stuart Fairchild followed with a single. Alejo Lopez then singled to right to drive in Farmer for a 1-0 lead.
Burnes retired 10 in a row before Matt Reynolds walked to lead off the fifth. Burnes got an inning-ending double play two batters later, however, and then retired the Reds in order in the sixth.
Reynolds chased Burnes with an RBI single in the seventh to make it 9-2, but Trevor Gott retired the next two batters without further damage.
