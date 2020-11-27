Two unidentified Gonzaga players will sit out Friday's game against Auburn due to COVID-19 protocols, The Spokesman-Review reported.
Per The Athletic, the two in question are younger role players for the top-ranked Bulldogs.
The news comes on the heels of three non-athletes from Gonzaga's traveling party being isolated in their hotel rooms after one tested positive for the coronavirus. Undaunted, the Bulldogs posted a 102-90 victory over No. 6 Kansas on Thursday in the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida.
"To get the game in was really important for our guys," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after notching his 600th career win. "The Kansas program and ours were consistently doing the right things. We did the protocols and tested hundreds of times."
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.