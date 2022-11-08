Bo Horvat scored two goals and Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.
While Horvat extended his team-leading goal total to 12, Ilya Mikheyev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jack Studnicka also scored for the Canucks, who won for the second time in three games. Vancouver's Conor Garland contributed two assists.
Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist for the Senators, who also got a goal apiece from Drake Batherson, Travis Hamonic and Claude Giroux. Alex DeBrincat had two assists for the Senators, who dropped their sixth straight game.
Spencer Martin (3-0-1) made 37 saves for Vancouver, while Cam Talbot (0-2-0) turned away 22 shots for the Senators.
Garland helped break a 2-2 tie early in the third period by stealing the puck from Harmonic behind Ottawa's goal and sliding a pass across the goalmouth, where Horvat swatted it past Talbot with 18:44 left in the game.
Ekman-Larsson fired a shot past Talbot for a 4-2 lead with 11:42 remaining.
After Stutzle pulled the Senators within 4-3 off DeBrincat's assist on a power play with 5:57 left in the game, Vancouver extended the lead to 5-3 on Studnicka's first goal of the season with 5:01 remaining.
Giroux's power-play goal trimmed it to 5-4 with 2:51 to go before Pettersson's empty-net goal with 45 seconds left capped the scoring.
Batherson gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead just 50 seconds into the game when he scored off assists from DeBrincat and Jacob Bernard-Docker.
Vancouver equalized when Jack Rathbone slid a cross-ice pass to Ethan Bear, who unleashed a slapshot that hit Horvat and dropped to his stick. Horvat then backhanded a shot past Talbot with 53 seconds left in the first period.
Ottawa responded just 16 seconds later, when Stutzle slid a pass to Hamonic, who ripped a slapshot underneath Martin's arm for a 2-1 lead.
The Canucks tied the game when Mikheyev scored at the 13:50 mark of the second period, with Quinn Hughes and Pettersson assisting.
