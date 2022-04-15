Chicago Bulls lead assistant Chris Fleming and assistant coach Damian Cotter tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Billy Donovan said Friday.

The No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, Chicago opens the first round of the playoffs Sunday against the third-seeded Bucks in Milwaukee.

Fleming and Cotter are in the NBA's health and safety protocol and will be unavailable for at least Game 1.

Fleming is in his third season with Chicago. The Bulls were 5-0 from Dec. 26-Jan. 1 with Fleming as the acting head coach when Donovan was in the COVID-19 protocol.

Cotter is also in his second season with the Bulls. He previously served as head coach of the NBA G League's Windy City Bulls in 2019-20.

--Field Level Media

