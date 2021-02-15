Two conference games were postponed and another one was pushed back a day due to inclement weather, the Big 12 announced Monday.

Tuesday's game between TCU and No. 15 Texas Tech was postponed for the second straight day. The Big 12 initially postponed the game on Sunday night and changed the date to Monday. The league also changed the site from TCU to Texas Tech's home floor in Lubbock because conditions prevented the Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5 Big 12) from traveling.

The two teams were attempting to play a home-and-home and TCU (11-8, 4-6) said Monday that the Thursday contest at Fort Worth is still slated to be held.

The other two changes involve No. 12 Texas (13-5, 7-4). The Longhorns' game at No. 9 Oklahoma (13-5, 8-4) was pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday and their Thursday road game at Iowa State (2-14, 0-11) was postponed.

The arctic weather in Texas has led to numerous issues throughout the state and left millions without power.

--Field Level Media

