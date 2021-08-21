Sunday's game between the host New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins has been postponed with respect to the projected path of Hurricane Henri.
The system was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane as of Saturday morning.
The game has been rescheduled for Sept. 13 at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees extended their winning streak to a season-high nine games by capturing the first three contests of this four-game series. They posted a 7-1 victory over the Twins on Saturday afternoon.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.