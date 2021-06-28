The opener of a four-game series between the Minnesota Twins and host Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Park was postponed due to inclement weather on Monday.

Severe weather warnings and heavy rain in the forecast led to the game being called more than three hours before the scheduled first pitch between American League Central rivals.

The game is being made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Monday, July 19 with Game 1 starting at 4:10 p.m. CT.

The unscheduled off day allows the White Sox one more day to rest first baseman Jose Abreu, who left Sunday's game after being hit by a pitch.

Kenta Maeda was scheduled to start for the Twins on Monday against White Sox ace Lucas Giolito.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.