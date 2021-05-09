The Detroit Tigers announced their Sunday home series finale against the Minnesota Twins has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up on July 16 as part of a split doubleheader. The first game will begin at 2:10 p.m. ET, while the nightcap is slated to follow at 7:10 p.m.
The Twins lead the season series 3-2 after the American League Central rivals split a pair of games this weekend.
Detroit is scheduled to host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday; Minnesota will head to Chicago to face the White Sox on Tuesday.
-- Field Level Media
