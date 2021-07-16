Rainy weather in Detroit forced the postponement of Friday's split doubleheader between the Tigers and Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.
The first game will be made up as the opener of a split doubleheader on Saturday, with games scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. Eastern.
The second game will now be part of another split doubleheader on Aug. 30 at 2:10 p.m. It will be a nine-inning contest.
--Field Level Media
