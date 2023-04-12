Minnesota shortstop Kyle Farmer underwent oral surgery Wednesday after getting hit in the face by a Lucas Giolito fastball during the Twins' game against the Chicago White Sox earlier in the day in Minneapolis.
The Twins tweeted that Farmer "had successful surgery on his lower lip & bottom 4 teeth. ... (the surgeon) was able to suture the lacerations to his lower lip & reset his bottom teeth with minimal hardware necessary to maintain the integrity of the teeth."
There is no immediate word on how long Farmer would be out.
Farmer was hit with a 91 mph fastball on an 0-1 pitch just below the helmet flap in the bottom of the fourth inning. He walked off under his own power with a towel covering the side of his head and was replaced by Willi Castro, who pinch-ran for Farmer and replaced him at short.
Farmer, 32, was 0-for-1 before leaving. He is batting .226 with one home run and five RBIs in 11 games this season, his first with the Twins after he spent the past four seasons in Cincinnati.
