The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Randy Dobnak to a five-year contract extension worth $9.25 million with club options for 2026, 2027 and 2028, the team announced Monday.
Dobnak, 26, is projected to begin the season in the Twins' starting rotation. He matched Kenta Maeda for the team lead in wins last season after posting a 6-4 record with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts.
Minnesota signed Dobnak as an undrafted free agent out of the independent leagues after his college career with little-known Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia. He reportedly signed his first deal with the Twins for $500 and worked as an Uber driver and an accounting clerk during the offseason.
