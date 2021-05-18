The Minnesota Twins scratched right-hander Michael Pineda from a start Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox because of an abscess in his upper leg.
The Twins recalled Bailey Ober from Triple-A St. Paul and penciled him for the replacement start -- and Ober's big-league debut.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday that Pineda could make a start later in the week if the thigh abscess improves.
"It's in a pretty uncomfortable spot for him," Baldelli told reporters. "Something that's been around for a little while; it's gotten worse. And he had to have a little procedure to get that taken care of. So he's got a couple of stitches."
Pineda, 32, is 2-2 this season, with a 2.79 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 38 2/3 innings. He owns a career 3.97 ERA and a 55-48 mark over eight seasons.
Ober, 25, drafted in the 12th round by Minnesota in 2017, has thrown seven innings for St. Paul this season.
He posted an 8-0 mark with an 0.69 ERA over 14 games (13 starts) across three minor league levels in 2019, striking out 100 in 78 2/3 innings.
The Twins also designated right-hander Derek Law for assignment, recalled right-hander Cody Stashak from Triple-A and placed right-hander Shaun Anderson (quad strain) on the injured list.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.