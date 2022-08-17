Sonny Gray pitched six shutout innings, Gio Urshela went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and Gilberto Celestino homered and scored twice as the Minnesota Twins cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.
It was the fourth four-hit game of Urshela's career and his first as a member of the Twins. Luis Arraez increased his American League-leading batting average to .336 with a double and two singles and Jose Miranda also had three hits and a walk for Minnesota, which closed to within one game of AL Central-leading Cleveland with its second straight victory.
Byron Buxton and Nick Gordon each added two hits for the Twins, who outhit Kansas City 16-5.
Gray (7-3) matched his season high with 10 strikeouts and held the Royals to just Bobby Witt Jr.'s bloop single and a walk over the first six innings before yielding back-to-back singles to Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino to start the seventh.
Caleb Thielbar then relieved Gray and got out of the jam by getting Michael Massey to ground into a fielder's choice and then striking out Michael A. Taylor and Nick Pratto.
Zack Greinke (4-8) fell to 1-6 in nine career starts at Target Field, allowing three runs (one earned) on nine hits over six innings. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter. Pasquantino had two hits and a walk to lead the Royals.
Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, parlaying two singles and an error by Witt into a pair of unearned runs.
Urshela led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and took third when Witt whiffed on Celestino's grounder. Sandy Leon then drove in Urshela with a safety squeeze to make it 1-0. Arraez followed with a single to drive in Celestino.
Celestino made it 3-0 in the fourth when he lined his second home run of the season off the facing of the second deck in left field.
The Twins then broke the game open with a three-run seventh.
Arraez started the inning with a double and later scored on a bases-loaded fielder's choice by Max Kepler. Urshela added an RBI single, and Gordon lined a double off the right field wall to drive in another run, making it 6-0.
Minnesota added three more runs in the eighth on RBI singles by Miranda, Urshela and Gordon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.