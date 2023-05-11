Minnesota Twins right-hander Tyler Mahle will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season, manager Rocco Baldelli said Thursday.
Mahle also is expected to miss part of the 2024 campaign.
The Twins put Mahle, 28, on the 15-day injured list on May 3, saying at the time he had a posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain in his pitching elbow.
Mahle exited his final start of the season on April 27 due to the injury. He allowed one run on two hits and struck out six in four innings against the Kansas City Royals.
Mahle is 1-2 with a 3.16 ERA in five starts this season. He was acquired at the trade deadline from the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2 for three prospects.
Mahle owns a 33-41 record with a 4.30 ERA in 123 games (122 starts) with the Reds (2017-22) and Twins.
In January, he signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Twins. He will become a free agent after this season.
