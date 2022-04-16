Minnesota Twins right-hander Sonny Gray departed Saturday's game against the host Boston Red Sox after 1 2/3 innings due to an apparent hamstring injury.

Gray appeared to slip during a pitch to Bobby Dalbec in the second inning. Dalbec popped up the pitch and Gray grabbed his right hamstring area.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli and a trainer came out to the mound. After a conversation, Gray left and was replaced by right-hander Josh Winder.

Gray allowed one hit -- a two-run homer by Alex Verdugo -- and threw 31 pitches before exiting.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In