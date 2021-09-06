The Minnesota Twins reinstated right-hander Michael Pineda from the 10-day injured list on Monday.
Pineda, 32, is 4-8 with a 4.13 ERA in 17 starts this season.
He missed Minnesota's last 20 games with a left oblique strain.
The Twins optioned right-hander Ian Gibaut to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding transaction.
Gibaut, 27, pitched in three games for Minnesota, allowing two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.