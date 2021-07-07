The Minnesota Twins reinstated right-hander Michael Pineda from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.
Pineda was sidelined the past 19 games with right elbow inflammation.
The 32-year-old allowed four hits and three walks in four innings of a rehab start last Thursday for Triple-A St. Paul.
Pineda owns a 3-4 record with a 3.70 ERA in 11 starts this season with Minnesota. He is 56-50 with a 4.00 ERA in 159 career starts with the Seattle Mariners (2011), New York Yankees (2014-17) and Twins.
The Twins optioned right-hander Griffin Jax to St. Paul to make room for Pineda on the roster.
Jax, 26, owns a 1-1 record with an 8.66 ERA in five appearances (one start) for the Twins.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.