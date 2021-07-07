The Minnesota Twins reinstated right-hander Michael Pineda from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.

Pineda was sidelined the past 19 games with right elbow inflammation.

The 32-year-old allowed four hits and three walks in four innings of a rehab start last Thursday for Triple-A St. Paul.

Pineda owns a 3-4 record with a 3.70 ERA in 11 starts this season with Minnesota. He is 56-50 with a 4.00 ERA in 159 career starts with the Seattle Mariners (2011), New York Yankees (2014-17) and Twins.

The Twins optioned right-hander Griffin Jax to St. Paul to make room for Pineda on the roster.

Jax, 26, owns a 1-1 record with an 8.66 ERA in five appearances (one start) for the Twins.

--Field Level Media

