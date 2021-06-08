The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday reinstated outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the seven-day injured list.
Refsnyder had been on IL since suffering a concussion when he hit the center-field wall May 31 in a 3-2 win over Baltimore. He is batting .320 with two home runs, nine RBI and 10 runs scored in 16 games this season for the Twins, who were 24-35 entering Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees.
To make room on the 26-man roster, the Twins optioned outfielder Gilberto Celestino to Triple-A St. Paul. Celestino was hitless in 12 at-bats for Minnesota this season.
--Field Level Media
