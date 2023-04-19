The Minnesota Twins reinstated Joey Gallo from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and optioned fellow outfielder Kyle Garlick to Triple-A St. Paul.
Gallo, 29, missed the Twins' last 10 games with a right intercostal strain, an injury he sustained on April 7 against the Houston Astros.
Gallo played in three games on a rehab assignment at St. Paul, going 2-for-12 with one double.
He was hitting .278 with three homers and seven RBIs in seven games with Minnesota before the injury.
A two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, Gallo is a lifetime .200 hitter with 180 homers and 393 RBIs in 759 games with the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Twins.
Garlick, 31, appeared in three games with the Twins and went 1-for-7 with a home run and an RBI.
--Field Level Media
