The Minnesota Twins reinstated infielder Kyle Farmer from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.
Farmer, 32, has missed 24 games with a facial laceration after getting hit by a pitch on April 12.
He batted .308 with a homer and three RBIs during a four-game rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul.
Before sustaining his injury, Farmer was batting .226 with one homer and five RBIs in 11 games for the Twins.
Minnesota optioned infielder Jose Miranda to St. Paul to clear a spot on the 26-man roster.
Miranda, 24, is hitting .220 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 35 games with the Twins this season.
--Field Level Media
