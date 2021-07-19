The Minnesota Twins welcomed back starting catcher Mitch Garver from the injured list, reinstating him and starting him Monday night in the second game of a doubleheader at Chicago against the White Sox.
The veteran rewarded the move immediately, hitting solo home runs in his first two at-bats. The first was off starter Reynaldo Lopez in the second inning and the second off of Matt Foster in the fifth.
Garver, out the past 39 games due to a groin contusion sustained June 1 in Baltimore, was catching and batting sixth against the White Sox.
The Twins created a roster spot for Garver by optioning catcher Ben Rortvedt to Triple-A St. Paul.
Entering Monday, Garver, 30, was a career .251 hitter with 48 home runs and 137 RBIs over five years. He was batting .224 (26-for-116) with eight doubles, eight home runs, 17 RBIs and 17 runs through 41 games this season before getting hurt.
He went 4-for-16 in four rehab games for St. Paul.
Rortvedt, 23, hit .129 (9-for-70) with two homers and five RBIs in 30 games for Minnesota this season.
Rortvedt played one inning as a defensive replacement in the first game Monday, a 3-2, eight-inning Twins victory.
--Field Level Media
