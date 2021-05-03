The Minnesota Twins recalled left-hander Brandon Waddell from Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.
They cleared room on the 26-man roster by optioning right-hander Randy Dobnak to the same affiliate.
Waddell, 26, appeared in two games last month and pitched three scoreless innings of relief, allowing five hits and two walks with no strikeouts.
Dobnak, also 26, is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA in seven bullpen appearances this season. He has allowed 13 earned runs in 14 1/3 innings, surrendering four home runs.
Minnesota has won three of its past four games and opens a four-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers on Monday night.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.