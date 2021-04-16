The Minnesota Twins recalled left-hander Lewis Thorpe from their alternate training site to start Friday's game against the host Los Angeles Angels.
Thorpe, 25, will be making his season debut after posting an 0-1 record with a 6.06 ERA in seven appearances (one start) in 2020.
The Australian allowed a 2.35 ERA in five Grapefruit League appearances (two starts) this spring.
Right-hander Shaun Anderson, 26, was optioned to the alternate training site in St. Paul to make room for Thorpe. Anderson was recalled from the alternate site on Thursday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.