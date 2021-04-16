The Minnesota Twins recalled left-hander Lewis Thorpe from their alternate training site to start Friday's game against the host Los Angeles Angels.

Thorpe, 25, will be making his season debut after posting an 0-1 record with a 6.06 ERA in seven appearances (one start) in 2020.

The Australian allowed a 2.35 ERA in five Grapefruit League appearances (two starts) this spring.

Right-hander Shaun Anderson, 26, was optioned to the alternate training site in St. Paul to make room for Thorpe. Anderson was recalled from the alternate site on Thursday.

--Field Level Media

