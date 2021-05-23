The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a groin strain.
Maeda, who initially battled groin tightness in his May 16 start against the Oakland Athletics, left Saturday's 5-3, 10-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians after the fifth inning due to the same issue.
The Twins have called up shortstop Nick Gordon from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.
In nine starts this season, Maeda is 2-2 with a 5.27 ERA. The 33-year-old finished second to the Cleveland Indians' Shane Bieber in voting for the AL Cy Award last year after finishing 6-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 11 starts.
The Twins acquired Maeda, catcher Jair Camargo and cash from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade for RHP Brusdar Graterol, outfielder Luke Raley and future considerations on Feb. 10, 2020.
In 157 career games -- 123 starts -- for the Dodgers (2016-19) and the Twins, Maeda is 55-38 with a 3.84 ERA.
--Field Level Media
