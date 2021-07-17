The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Derek Law on the 10-day injured list -- retroactive to July 14 -- on Saturday with right shoulder impingement.
In addition, the Twins also placed left-hander Danny Coulombe on the paternity list.
Law, 30, has a 4.20 ERA in nine appearances this season. Coulombe, 31, is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in six games -- one start -- this year.
In corresponding moves, the Twins recalled right-hander Beau Burrows and selected the contract of right-hander Juan Minaya from Triple-A St. Paul.
The Twins will also add left-hander Charlie Barnes as their 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the host Detroit Tigers. Barnes, 25, is 5-2 with a 3.88 ERA in 11 starts for St. Paul this season and will be making his major league debut.
To make room for Minaya and Barnes on the 40-man roster, the Twins transferred left-hander Devin Smeltzer (left elbow inflammation) and right-hander Randy Dobnak (right middle finger strain) to the 60-day injured list.
--Field Level Media
