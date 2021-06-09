The Minnesota Twins put outfielder Kyle Garlick on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sports hernia.
The team recalled outfielder Gilberto Celestino from Triple-A St. Paul, and he'll be active for Wednesday night's game against the New York Yankees.
Garlick is hitting .232/.280/.465 with eight doubles, five home runs, 10 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
Celestino made his major league debut on June 2 in Baltimore. He's looking for his first major league hit after going hitless in 12 at-bats in four games.
--Field Level Media
