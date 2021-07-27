The Minnesota Twins put All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers on the 10-day injured list with a left middle finger sprain.
The Twins recalled right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows from Triple-A St. Paul to take Rogers' spot on the 26-man roster.
Rogers, 30, was pulled in the ninth inning of Monday night's game against the Detroit Tigers due to the injury to his pitching hand.
Rogers is 2-4 with a 3.35 ERA in 40 appearances for the Twins this season. He has nine saves, second on the team to Hansel Robles' 10. Rogers has a career-best 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings. It's the first IL stint of his six-year major league career.
Rogers recorded 30 saves for the Twins in 2019. The southpaw was selected in the 11th round by the Twins in the 2012 draft.
Burrows (12.00 ERA) has pitched in two major league games this season -- one for the Detroit Tigers and one scoreless stint for the Twins. He has not recorded a decision.
--Field Level Media
