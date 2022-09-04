wire Twins place RHP Tyler Mahle (shoulder) on injured list Field Level Media Sep 4, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right shoulder inflammation.He exited Saturday night's start against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning with shoulder fatigue.Earlier Saturday, the team had reinstated Mahle from the injured list, where he landed Aug. 20 with the same condition.Mahle, 27, is 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA in four starts since being acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with Cincinnati.He owns a 32-39 record with a 4.35 ERA in 118 games (117 starts) with the Reds (2017-22) and Twins.Minnesota recalled left-hander Jovani Moran from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding transaction.Moran, 25, is 0-1 with a 2.05 ERA and one save in 21 relief appearances this season for the Twins.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now "Record-setting crowd" attends 36th annual Art in the Park in Marietta Square Smyrna man indicted for shooting at Marietta home on three occasions Judge dismisses $150M lawsuit filed by family of Vincent Truitt, killed by Cobb police in 2020 AROUND TOWN: A squabble, a snub, a scuffle, a scam Eastminster Presbyterian celebrates 50 years
