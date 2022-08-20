wire Twins place RHP Tyler Mahle (shoulder) on IL Field Level Media Aug 20, 2022 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and recalled left-hander Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A St. Paul.Mahle, 27, left his start Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals with shoulder fatigue. He underwent an MRI exam on Thursday and no structural damage was found.Minnesota acquired Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline. He is 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA in three starts for the Twins after going 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA in 19 starts for the Reds.Overall, Mahle is 32-38 with a 4.31 ERA in 119 career appearances (116 starts) with the Reds and Twins.Smeltzer, 26, is being recalled for his third stint with the Twins this season.He is 4-2 with a 4.02 ERA, 17 walks and 37 strikeouts in 12 starts this season. He is 8-4 with a 4.15 ERA in 31 appearances (19 starts) for Minnesota over the past four seasons.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Some commissioners balk at proposed garbage pick-up plan Marietta schools raises bus driver pay, following Cobb Cobb school board names new middle school after late educator Betty Gray in 6-1 vote Police: Marietta woman left dog in hot car, causing its death Two men arrested for contacting, attempting to meet juvenile for sex
