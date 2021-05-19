The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
He was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday after undergoing a procedure to remove an abscess from his leg. The move is retroactive to Sunday.
Pineda, 32, is 2-2 with a 2.79 ERA, 10 walks and 39 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings over seven starts this season.
In a corresponding transaction, Minnesota selected the contract of right-hander Luke Farrell from Triple-A St. Paul.
Farrell, 29, was previously with the Twins from April 20-24 and pitched one scoreless inning.
--Field Level Media
