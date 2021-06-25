The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Luke Farrell on the 10-day injured list on Friday due to a right oblique strain.
The transaction is retroactive to Wednesday.
The 30-year-old reliever is 1-0 with a 1.76 ERA in 13 appearances this season. The five-year veteran has struck out 17 and walked six during his first season with the club.
Minnesota recalled left-hander Danny Coulombe from Triple-A Saint Paul to fill the roster spot. The 31-year-old Coulombe is 1-1 with a 1.77 ERA, has struck out 27 and walked just three in 14 appearances for the Saints.
Coulombe tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings over two 2020 appearances for Minnesota.
Also, the Twins moved right-hander Cody Stashak (back) to the 60-day injured list. Stashak has a 6.89 ERA in 15 relief appearances this season.
--Field Level Media
