The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Kenta Maeda on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right triceps strain.
The move is retroactive to Thursday for Maeda, who exited Wednesday's start against the New York Yankees after three-plus innings of work.
Maeda, 35, is off to an 0-4 start with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 innings. He missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery in September 2021.
Maeda is 59-45 with a 3.98 ERA in 173 career games (139 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2016-19) and Twins.
The team recalled right-hander Bailey Ober, 27, from Triple-A St. Paul to fill the roster vacancy and make his second start of the season Saturday afternoon against the visiting Kansas City Royals.
Ober (1-0, 1.59 ERA) allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings last Sunday against the Washington Nationals, striking out four and walking three in a 3-1 win.
--Field Level Media
