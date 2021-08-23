The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Kenta Maeda on the 10-day injured list Monday, two days after he exited a start with forearm tightness in his pitching arm.
The Twins activated infielder Miguel Sano from the paternity list in a corresponding move.
Meada pitched 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees on Saturday before departing. The 33-year-old allowed five runs and four hits as his record dropped to 6-5 and his ERA rose to 4.66.
It is Maeda's second stint on the IL this season. He missed time with a right adductor strain earlier in the campaign.
Sano departed the club after last Thursday's game due to the birth of a daughter. He missed two contests.
The 28-year-old Sano is batting .217 with 21 homers and 53 RBIs in 98 games.
Minnesota opens a three-game set against the host Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
