The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Bailey Ober on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right groin strain.

The move is made retroactive to Friday, one day after Ober exited in the fourth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers because of the injury.

Ober, 26, owns a 1-1 record with a 2.75 ERA in four starts this season. He is 4-4 with a 3.94 ERA in 24 career appearances (all starts) with the Twins.

In a corresponding move, Minnesota recalled right-hander Cole Sands from Triple-A St. Paul.

Sands, 24, is 0-3 with a 7.82 ERA in four appearances (three starts) for the Saints this season.

--Field Level Media

