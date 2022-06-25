The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Trevor Larnach on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a core muscle strain.

The move is retroactive to Friday for Larnach, who is beginning his second stint on the injured list this season. He sat out 13 games from May 7-22 with a right adductor strain.

Larnach, 25, is batting .231 with five homers, 18 RBIs and 22 runs in 51 games this season.

He is a career .226 hitter with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 130 games with the Twins.

Minnesota recalled outfielder Mark Contreras from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.

Contreras, 27, is hitting .245 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 52 games this season with the Saints.

--Field Level Media

