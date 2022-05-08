The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Trevor Larnach on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right adductor strain.

Larnach, 25, is batting .313 with nine doubles and seven RBIs in 22 games this season. His designation is retroactive to Saturday.

The Twins recalled catcher Jose Godoy from Triple-A St. Paul to replace Larnach on the 26-man roster.

Godoy, 27, appeared in one game for Minnesota this season and went 0-for-3 with two walks and two runs against the Chicago White Sox on April 24.

--Field Level Media

