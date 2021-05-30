The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Max Kepler on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain.

Kepler, 28, exited after the second inning of Saturday's 6-5 win against the visiting Kansas City Royals after suffering the injury.

He is batting .212 with five homers, 22 RBIs and five stolen bases in 37 games this season, his seventh campaign with the Twins.

Kepler is a career .236 hitter with 106 home runs and 325 RBIs in 638 games.

Minnesota recalled catcher Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A St. Paul to fill the vacancy on the 26-man roster.

Rortvedt, 23, made his major league debut on April 30 and batted .160 (4 for 25) with two RBIs in 12 games earlier this season.

--Field Level Media

