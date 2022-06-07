The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Kyle Garlick on the 10-day injured list and recalled right-hander Cole Sands from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.

Sands was the starting pitcher for Tuesday night's series opener against the New York Yankees in Minneapolis.

Garlick has been dealing with a left hamstring strain and his injury designation is retroactive to Saturday. He also missed 13 games in May with a right calf strain.

Garlick, 30, is batting .250 with career highs in home runs (six) and RBIs (14) through 28 games this season.

This is the fifth stint this season with Minnesota for Sands, 24, who is 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA and 10 strikeouts in three appearances (one start).

--Field Level Media

