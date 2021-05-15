The Minnesota Twins placed Jake Cave on the 60-day injured list Saturday after learning the outfielder has a stress reaction in his low back.
Cave, 28, had been playing through what was originally thought to be a sore back, batting .167 with one home run, two RBIs and eight runs scored over 31 games. He has started at all three outfield positions this season.
In a corresponding move, the Twins selected the contract of outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.
Refsnyder, 30, will be available for Saturday's game against the Oakland Athletics.
In 181 career games with the New York Yankees (2015-17), Toronto Blue Jays (2017), Tampa Bay Rays (2018) and Texas Rangers (2020), Refsnyder has batted .217 with four home runs, 23 RBIs and 50 runs.
--Field Level Media
