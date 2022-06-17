The Minnesota Twins placed second baseman Jorge Polanco on the 10-day injured Friday due to lower back tightness.

The move is retroactive to Monday.

Outfielder/first baseman Alex Kirilloff was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move.

Polanco hasn't played since Sunday due to the back woes. He is batting .245 with seven homers and 33 RBIs in 58 games.

According to the Twins, this is the first time the 28-year-old Polanco has been placed on the injured list during his nine big league seasons.

Overall, Polanco has a .273 career average with 89 homers and 376 RBIs in 706 games with the Twins. He was an All-Star in 2019.

Kirilloff, 24, batted .172 in 29 at-bats for the Twins earlier this season. At St. Paul, Kirilloff was batting .359 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 35 games.

He played in 59 games last season for Minnesota and batted .251 with eight homers and 34 RBIs.

--Field Level Media

