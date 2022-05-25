The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Joe Ryan on the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday and recalled left-hander Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A St. Paul.

Ryan, 25, has posted a 5-2 record with a 2.28 ERA in eight starts for the Twins this season. He has struck out 42 batters in 43 1/3 innings while limiting the opposition to a .186 batting average.

Ryan is 7-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 13 career starts with Minnesota.

Smeltzer, 26, will be beginning his second stint with the Twins this season. He went 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA while making two starts earlier this month.

Smeltzer posted a 1-2 record with a 3.86 ERA in nine starts for the Saints this season.

Smeltzer will take Ryan's turn in the rotation and start Thursday's series opener against the visiting Kansas City Royals.

--Field Level Media

