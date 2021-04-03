The Minnesota Twins placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day injured list on Saturday due to a mild right hamstring strain.
The move is retroactive to Friday. He sustained the injury while running the bases after hitting a double in the first inning of Thursday's season-opening 6-5 loss at Milwaukee.
A three-time All-Star and the 2015 American League MVP, Donaldson is in his second season with Minnesota after signing a four-year, $92 million contract in January 2020.
He batted .222 with six homers and 11 RBIs in 28 games with the Twins in 2020. He is a .272 career hitter with 225 home runs and 656 RBIs in 1,067 games with the Oakland A's, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves and Twins.
In a corresponding move, Minnesota recalled outfielder Brent Rooker from the taxi squad to replace Donaldson on the 26-man roster.
Rooker, 26, made his major league debut last year and hit.316 with one homer and five RBIs in seven games.
--Field Level Media
