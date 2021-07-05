Veteran right-hander Matt Shoemaker cleared waivers and accepted a spot with Triple-A Saint Paul on Monday, four days after the Minnesota Twins designated him for assignment.
Shoemaker, 34, went 3-8 with an 8.06 ERA in 16 games (11 starts) for Minnesota this season. He allowed eight runs on seven hits -- including three homers -- and two walks in 2 2/3 innings in his latest outing, a 13-3 road loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.
Since being moved to the bullpen in early June, Shoemaker allowed 13 runs in 9 2/3 innings for a 12.10 ERA.
For his nine-year career, Shoemaker is 46-41 with a 4.24 ERA in 128 games (115 starts) with the Los Angeles Angels (2013-18), Toronto Blue Jays (2019-20) and Twins.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.