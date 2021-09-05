Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is leaving the team Sunday to return to Minnesota for the birth of his first child.
Baldelli, 39, and his wife, Allie, are expecting a daughter.
"It's a big day," Baldelli told reporters before Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.
"There's nothing better than this and I'm incredibly excited."
Baldelli's flight to Minneapolis was scheduled to leave about three hours after the 1:10 p.m. ET first pitch.
Bench coach Bill Evers will fill in during Baldelli's absence. The Twins travel to Cleveland for a four-game series starting Monday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.