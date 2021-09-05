The Minnesota Twins activated right-hander Luke Farrell from the 60-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Farrell has been sidelined for the last 62 games with a right oblique strain.
The 30-year-old reliever is 1-0 with a 1.76 ERA in 13 appearances this season. The five-year veteran has struck out 17 and walked six during his first season with the club.
Minnesota optioned left-hander Andrew Albers to Triple-A St. Paul to clear the roster spot. Albers, 35, is 1-1 with a 7.30 ERA in three games (two starts) with the Twins.
The Twins also designated right-hander Derek Law for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Farrell.
Law, 30, posted a 4.20 ERA in nine appearances with the Twins this season.
--Field Level Media
