Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins and the visiting Cleveland Indians was postponed due to rain in the area.
Saturday's contest will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 14, with the first game scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET and the nightcap expected to begin at 7:40 p.m. ET. Both will be seven-inning contests.
The teams are scheduled to conclude their current series on Sunday with J.A. Happ (3-3, 6.09 ERA) expected to start for the Twins and fellow left-hander Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.40) for the Indians.
