The Minnesota Twins announced a four-year contract extension Friday with right-hander Pablo Lopez.
The team did not disclose financial details for the deal that runs through the 2027 season.
Multiple outlets reported last week that the extension is worth $73.5 million for the 27-year-old starter.
Lopez is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA through four starts this season, including the Opening Day assignment.
The Twins acquired Lopez from Miami on Jan. 20 in the deal that sent infielder Luis Arraez to the Marlins.
Lopez is 29-32 with a 3.83 ERA and 522 strikeouts in 536 innings with the Marlins (2018-22) and Twins.
