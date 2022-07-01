The Minnesota Twins called up Juan Minaya from Triple-A St. Paul and designated fellow right-hander Tyler Thornburg for assignment Friday.

Minaya, 31, appeared in four games earlier this season with the Twins and posted an 8.53 ERA with no decisions.

He owns a career record of 8-5 with 10 saves and a 3.76 ERA in 158 career relief appearances with the Chicago White Sox (2016-19) and Twins (2021-22).

Thornburg, 33, was 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA in five relief appearances with Minnesota. He began the season with Atlanta but was released by the Braves on May 29 after posting a 3.86 ERA over 9 1/3 innings.

Thornburg is 16-10 with 13 saves and a 3.46 ERA in 206 career games (10 starts) with the Milwaukee Brewers (2012-16), Boston Red Sox (2018-19), Cincinnati Reds (2020), Braves and Twins.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription