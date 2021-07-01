The Minnesota Twins selected the contract of right-hander Derek Law from Triple-A St. Paul and designated right-hander Matt Shoemaker for release or assignment on Thursday.
Law, 30, appeared in five games with the Twins from May 8-17 and posted an 8.53 ERA with no decisions. He had nine strikeouts and six walks in 6 1/3 innings.
Law owns a 10-5 career record with 10 saves and a 4.38 ERA in 172 games (four starts) with the San Francisco Giants (2016-18), Toronto Blue Jays (2019) and Twins.
Shoemaker, 34, is 3-8 with an 8.06 ERA in 16 games (11 starts) this season. He allowed eight earned runs on seven hits -- including three homers -- and two walks in 2 2/3 innings in Wednesday's 13-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
Shoemaker is 46-41 with a 4.24 ERA in 128 games (115 starts) with the Los Angeles Angels (2013-18), Blue Jays (2019-20) and Twins.
