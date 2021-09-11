The Minnesota Twins called up left-hander Jovani Moran to the majors for the first time and effectively ended the season of right-hander Randy Dobnak by placing him on the 60-day injured list.
The Twins also optioned left-hander Andrew Albers to Triple-A St. Paul.
Moran, 24, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Twins in 2015. He was 4-2 with a 2.41 ERA in 35 relief appearances at two different minor league levels this season.
Dobnak, 26, was 1-7 with a 7.64 ERA in 14 appearances (six starts) in a season that was interrupted multiple times by a right middle finger strain.
Albers, 35, was 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA in four games (three starts) for the Twins.
--Field Level Media
